Beckham: Champions League is Madrid and Ronaldo's moment to shine

Los Blancos may be struggling domestically, but the former midfielder is confident they can return to form against Paris Saint-Germain

David Beckham conceded Real Madrid face a tough task against in-form Paris Saint-Germain but he believes the blockbuster Champions League last-16 tie is the Spanish team's time to shine.

Madrid became the first side to retain the Champions League title last season, while they also won La Liga as Cristiano Ronaldo spearheaded the double, but Zinedine Zidane's men have endured a campaign to forget in 2017-18.

The Spanish champions are fourth and a staggering 19 points adrift of bitter rivals Barcelona as they prepare to face Ligue 1 leaders PSG on February 14.

While acknowledging the challenge of PSG, Beckham said via Marca: "It is going to be difficult with PSG on top form at the moment.

"This is the moment for Los Blancos as they love this competition. Look at the players that they have like Cristiano.

"It is in these moments that the top players come to the fore and the game is going to be incredible to watch."

Beckham won titles with both Madrid and PSG — who are 11 points clear atop the Ligue 1 standings — during an illustrious career, but the 42-year-old refused to pick a side.

"It is very difficult to choose as I like both clubs and they have a lot of passion," the Englishman added.

"I had four great years at Madrid, I was not so long at PSG but obviously winning the league was great. I love the club, the people and the fans are incredible, and I say the same about Real Madrid."