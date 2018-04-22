Bayern president Hoeness pokes fun at 'relaxing' Ronaldo

The Real Madrid star has been resting ahead of a Champions League semi-final clash, but his upcoming opponents have also taken an on-field break

Cristiano Ronaldo has been taunted by Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final trip to Germany.

Two European heavyweights are set to lock horns at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday in the first leg of an eagerly-anticipated continental clash.

Real will be well rested heading into that encounter, with a seven-day break enjoyed between their last La Liga outing and a key Champions League fixture.

Talismanic forward Ronaldo has been making the most of a welcome rest, posting pictures of himself “relaxing” on his social media channels.

Bayern, though, have sought to make the Portuguese and the rest of his Blancos colleagues aware that they will also be nice and fresh in midweek.

The German champions were in action on Saturday, but eased their way to a 3-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Hoeness does not consider that to have been much of a workout, with Jupp Heynckes’ side able to join Ronaldo in taking their foot off the gas ahead of bigger tests to come.

He told reporters: “We were able to take a break in this game. Today was a break.”

Heynckes also refused to read too much into Real’s relaxation time as he prepares to welcome the reigning European champions to Bavaria.

He said: "You never know if it [Madrid's extra preparation time] is something important.

"The most important thing at the moment is the psychology.

"It is key that everyone is already fixed on the Madrid game, that we only think and focus about that.

"The truth is that it was very important to win before playing the Champions League, it always is.

"We are used to playing every three days for a long time, the important thing is that the players want to play always and be prepared.

"It is vital that they want to be on the pitch to show me that they want to play."