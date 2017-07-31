Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & Audi Cup preview

Liverpool and Bayern Munich continue their pre-season preparations when they face off in the semi-final of the Audi Cup on Tuesday.

The game takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich and the winner will face either Napoli or Atletico Madrid in the final a day later. The two losing teams will contest a third-place play-off.

Mane 25/1 to be Premier League top scorer

For Bayern, the tournament will be their final friendly outing ahead of their Super Cup showdown against Borussia Dortmund, which takes place on August 5.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are set to welcome Athletic to Anfield before getting their Premier League campaign under way on August 12 against Watford.

Game Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Date Tuesday, August 1 Time 20:30 local / 19:30 BST

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on ITV 4 and by stream via the ITV Player on the ITV Hub.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV 4 ITV Player

The match will not be broadcast in the US, but it will be available to stream live online on LFC TV, Liverpool's in-house broadcasting service.

US TV channel Online stream N/A LFC TV

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Bayern Munich players Goalkeepers Starke, Ulreich, Hoffmann Defenders Boateng, Hummels, Alaba, Rafinha, Sule, Friedl, Kimmich, Martinez, Gotze Midfielders Tolisso, Sanches, Thiago, James, Robben, Rudy, Dorsch, Vidal Forwards Lewandowski, Coman, Muller, Pantovic

Bayern picked up a number of injuries during their Asia tour, with Juan Bernat, Thiago Alcantara and Arjen Robben among those to get hurt. However, while Bernat will be out for over a month at least with an ankle complaint, Robben's injury was less severe and he could feature, while Thiago trained ahead of the game.

Coutinho tipped to join Barca

Niklas Sule and Sebastien Rudy joined the panel in Munich, while Arturo Vidal, Joshua Kimmich and Jerome Boateng will also be in contention to play against Liverpool. Manuel Neuer, however, remains unavailable, while Franck Ribery is considered a serious doubt.

Potential starting XI: Starke;

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Mignolet, Karius, Grabara Defenders Flanagan, Gomez, Moreno, Matip, Klavan, Lovren, Robertson, Milner, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Henderson, Lallana, Coutinho, Salah, Mane, Wijnaldum, Can, Ejaria, Grujic Forwards Sturridge, Solanke, Origi, Woodburn, Firmino

Liverpool suffered a number of injury scares during their last outing against Hertha, with Divock Origi and Dejan Lovren taken off due to muscle pain. Both players are being monitored and may miss the game against Bayern as a result.

However, James Milner, who sat out the friendly win on Saturday with a quad muscle issue, has resumed training and should come into consideration for the Bayern game. Goalkeeper Lorius Karius is also fit for selection, but fellow shot-stopper Danny Ward remains out.

Sadio Mane made his first appearance for the Reds since April and will be hoping for more minutes as he looks to get ready for the big kick-off.

Potential starting XI: Mignolet; Milner, Matip, Klavan, Moreno; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Salah, Mane; Firmino

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Philippe Coutinho Liverpool More

Story Continues