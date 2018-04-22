Batshuayi bid being readied by Dortmund as they wait on Chelsea coach call

The Belgium international moved to Germany on loan in January and, despite seeing his season ended by injury, is now wanted on a permanent basis

Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign Michy Batshuayi on a permanent basis from Chelsea this summer.

The Belgium international striker moved to Germany on loan during the January transfer window.

On the back of a deadline day switch, he netted nine goals in 14 appearances before seeing an unfortunate ankle injury bring his domestic campaign to a close.

It may be that he has played his last game for Dortmund, with a return to Stamford Bridge set to be made, but the Bundesliga outfit will be asking questions of Chelsea once the managerial picture in west London becomes a little clearer.

Dortmund’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told Sport Bild: "The interest to sign him does generally exist.

"Chelsea already have two centre-forwards in [Alvaro] Morata and [Olivier] Giroud.

"First, we have to wait on who will be coaching Chelsea next season. Then we'll see what is possible."

Batshuayi slotted seamlessly into Peter Stoger’s side upon arriving in Dortmund.

He netted five times in his opening three appearances across all competitions and appeared to have rediscovered his best form following a frustrating spell at Chelsea.

He was, however, to pick up an untimely knock during a Bundesliga clash with Schalke on April 15.

The 24-year-old is not expected to come back into contention before the end of the season, but has been told that he should be ready for World Cup duty if called upon by Belgium.