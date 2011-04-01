NBA legend Michael Jordan is being touted as a possible buyer of the NBL's Sydney Kings.

Michael Jordan linked to Sydney Kings

The six-time NBA champion will have an up close look at the re-invigorated franchise when he takes his first trip Down Under to support the USA Presidents’ Cup team in Melbourne in November.

Jordan, is likely to use the three-time NBL champion franchise as a feeder club for the Charlotte Bobcats – the NBA team he currently has a controlling stake in.

Kings season tickets, currently priced at $60, are already being snapped up for next season before the expectant price surge in November if Jordan does take over Australia's glamour basketball team.

Courtside tickets at the Kings' home court are expected to fetch about $400 as Sydneysiders clamour to snare a seat near, arguably, the greatest basketballer of all time.

A Kings spokesman said the franchise was braced for a new era in the re-launched NBL competition.

"The [Kings] would welcome any input a player like Michael Jordan would have. He would be welcome at all levels of the franchise."

The Sydney Kings take on the Gold Coast Blaze in an April Fools Day match at The Sydney Entertainment Centre tonight at 8pm.

