Player gives up 6.2 million dollars

Guard Mike Bibby would rather foreit US$6.2m than play another season with the last-placed Washington Wizards.



Bibby instead opted to make himself eligible to join a team with a solid play-off roster.



A veteran of the game Bibby was praised by coach Flip Saunders for his bold move.



"It’s surprising,”Saunders said. “But I guess you have to give the player credit. Sometimes when you’re in the latter part of your career, there’s other things that become important, and so you hope the agenda for him is to win.”



The Washington Wizards are facing a long rebuilding process and were hoping Bibby would serve as a mentor to their young team.



Bibby is not the only one to shun the Wizards, Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Drew Gooden both skipped town before playing a game with the struggling side.

Mike Bibby