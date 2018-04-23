Bogut heading home to play with Sydney Kings

The Sydney Kings have pulled off a huge signing coup, bringing Andrew Bogut home to play in the NBL.

The Kings announced the news on social media on Sunday night, ahead of a press conference at 10am on Monday.

A post on Twitter simply had Bogut wearing a Kings jersey, saying "BREAKING: Press Release with details-10am Monday EST Australia."

BREAKING: Press Release with details-10am Monday EST Australia 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/CazCR2BaD2 — Sydney Kings (@SydneyKings) April 22, 2018

Bucket list: Bridge climb. — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) April 22, 2018

Are there any roster spots left for the upcoming @NBL season? Asking for a friend......? — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) April 22, 2018

Bogut retweeted the Kings' post, after alluding to the fact he was coming to Sydney earlier on Sunday.

NBL reporter Roy Ward confirmed the news.

Just had it confirmed a second time. Andrew Bogut to @SydneyKings is real. Huge signing, enormous tick for @NBL and local game. #NBL19 #NBA — Roy Ward (@rpjward) April 22, 2018

Things I was told over the past week...

- The race for Andrew Bogut's signature was between the Sydney Kings and Melbourne United.

- The Kings had been asking players to take pay cuts. This appears to be why. — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) April 22, 2018

In March, the veteran Boomers centre announced he would not be returning to the NBA this season, opting to remain in Australia with his pregnant wife.

After being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in January, it was expected the 33-year-old free agent would join a contending team for a playoff push, but he chouse to remain Down Under.

Bogut tweeted his wife's pregnancy with their second child has been deemed "high-risk" and she's not allowed to travel.

"I thank those teams that reached out and inquired," he wrote last month.

"This was a decision which has been up in the air for the past few months, but ultimately, I decided being home and around as much as possible during this period was the best thing for my family.

"I am still working out and staying in shape, and will be ready for training camp for the 2018-19 season."

Originally from Melbourne, Bogut became the first Australian to be the NBA's first overall draft pick when he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2005.

After seven seasons with the Bucks, he was traded to Golden State where he won a championship with the Steph Curry-led Warriors in 2015.

The 2.13m centre was then traded to the Dallas Mavericks the following year and after one season moved on to Cleveland, where he broke his left leg 56 seconds into his Cavaliers debut.

Bogut played 23 games for the Lakers this season, averaging just 1.6 points and 3.4 rebounds.

His signature is just what the Kings need after finishing seventh last season with 11 wins from 28 games.

Their roster is shaping up nicely with their two guards - Kevin Lisch and Jerome Randle - who are both former NBL MVPs, to run their backcourt.

It's been a long 13 years since the Kings won the NBL championship following three straight titles between 2003-2005 and they've missed the finals for the last five years.

with AAP