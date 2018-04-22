Adams subdued as OKC lose to Jazz

Steven Adams has endured another limited outing as his Oklahoma City Thunder lost game three of their Western Conference NBA playoff match against the Utah Jazz.

The New Zealand centre struck foul trouble for the second straight game and failed to make an impact in a 115-102 loss in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 and host game four on Tuesday (NZT).

Adams finished with eight points and just two rebounds from a reduced 26 minutes of court time. For the third straight game he was well below his regular season average of 13.9 points and nine rebounds.

Paul George top-scored for the Thunder with 23 points while there were three 20-plus contributors for the Jazz - Ricky Rubio (26), Donovan Mitchell (22) and Joe Ingles (21).