Simmons cools Heat as Ingles bombs Thunder

Ben Simmons earned a place alongside the great Magic Johnson in the NBA record books but he wasn't the only Australian to make a big impact in the playoffs on Saturday.

Simmons led the Philadelphia 76ers to a crucial 106-102 win over the Miami Heat while Joe Ingles dropped a barrage of three-point bombs in the Utah Jazz's 115-102 drubbing of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 76ers lead their series 3-1 and need just one more win to eliminate the Heat from the playoffs and move on to the second round.

Simmons, the 21-year-old from Melbourne, had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first rookie to achieve a triple-double since LA Lakers icon Johnson did it in 1980.

Simmons is averaging a triple-double in his first playoff series with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists a game.

The 76ers' JJ Redick scored 24 points and Joel Embiid finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Dwyane Wade led all scorers with 25 points off the bench for the Heat.

Tensions have bubbled over throughout the highly-physical series and Simmons ended up being in the middle of another wild scene when Heat guard Goran Dragic was shoved to the floor by the 76ers' Robert Covington.

Miami's James Johnson - a black belt and MMA fighter - took exception and went towards Covington and Simmons came in for a few words.

It took two referees, two Heat coaches and a few players to get everyone separated and Miami's Justise Winslow needed stitches to close a gash over his left eye.

Game five is in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Ingles' Jazz also took the upper-hand in their series with the Thunder with a runaway victory in Salt Lake City.

It gave the Jazz a 2-1 series lead with game four on Monday also on their home court.

The South Australian hit five three-pointers in his 21 points, his French centre Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio had a triple-double with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

"I got some looks early and was able to knock them down," Ingles said.

The Thunder's big three of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George wilted in the face of the Jazz's last quarter onslaught.

Ingles hit some game-changing three-pointers, including late in the third quarter with the score 71-68.

It inspired an 18-7 run to end the period.

He hit two others in the fourth quarter to snuff out the Thunder.

"Tonight was the night he got hot," George, who has been in a physical and verbal duel with Ingles during the series, said.

In other games, the New Orleans Pelicans, led by Anthony Davis' franchise playoff-record 47 points completed a first-round playoff sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers with a 131-123 victory.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler hit four three-pointers among his 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 16 rebounds in their 121-105 defeat of the top-ranked Houston Rockets.

It was the usually under-achieving Timberwolves' first postseason victory in 14 years, although the Rockets still hold a 2-1 series lead.