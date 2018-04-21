Pacers edge Cavaliers to take 2-1 lead

News

'Dunk of the year' over Baynes sets internet alight
Bogdanovic scored 15 in the fourth quarter as the Pacers overcame a 17-point halftime hole to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Game four will be Sunday night in Indianapolis.

LeBron James scored 28 points on 10-of-22 shooting and also posted game highs of 12 rebounds and eight assists. Kevin Love added 19 points on seven-of-13 shooting.

James couldn't get his team over the line. Pic: Getty

After three-pointers by James and Love cut the Pacers' edge to 91-90 with 7.7 seconds to go, Pacers guard Darren Collison hit the first of two free throws with five seconds to go.

JR Smith missed a game-winning three-point attempt at the buzzer.

