Steph Curry in step closer to NBA return

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has been cleared to take part in modified practices but will be out at least one more week with a left knee injury.

NBA star Steph Curry is inching closer towards a return to the court for the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors said Curry was examined by the team's medical staff on Friday and is making progress in recovering from the grade 2 left MCL sprain that has sidelined him since March 23.

Curry will be allowed to take part in modified practices beginning on Saturday and increase his on-court rehabilitation.

He will be re-evaluated again in one week.

The Warriors lead San Antonio 3-0 in their first-round series. If they advance, the second round could start as early as April 28.