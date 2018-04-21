Breakers sign Tall Blacks forward Delany

Rising power forward Finn Delany has signed a two-season New Zealand Breakers deal, making him the fourth Tall Black to stick with the club.

Delany, 22, joins Alex Pledger, Tom Abercrombie and Shea Ili in committing to at least one more season.

Breakers general manager Dillon Boucher says further announcements are likely next week as the club rebuilds following the departure of head coach Paul Henare and veteran forward Mika Vukona.

Newly signed coach Kevin Braswell has the respect of Delany, who believes he made giant strides under Henare.

"Last year was a huge learning curve early in my career, to get consistent minutes and play a role and all that means as a pro," he said.

"Towards the end of the year I was more comfortable on and off the floor in understanding how to live life as a professional sportsman."