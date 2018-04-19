Ingles does the dirty work in Jazz NBA win

Joe Ingles only scored three points in the Utah Jazz's NBA playoff series-levelling 102-95 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but his teammates were full of praise for their Australian forward.

Joe Ingles (left) has produced a defensive masterclass in the Utah Jazz's NBA playoff win.

They are used to Ingles doing the crucial, invisible things that are not recorded on a score sheet.

Ingles was schooled by Thunder All-Star Paul George in Sunday's game one but he responded on Wednesday with a defensive effort that George at just 18 points - down from 36 last time - and scoreless in the decisive last quarter.

"Joe has been the guy for us who does all of the dirty work," said Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz rookie who did fill the score sheet with a game-high 28 points.

"Tonight he was locked in on the defensive end after Paul George had a great game one.

"The way he responded defensively in this game was very impressive."

The Jazz's win defied a venomous crowd at Oklahoma City's Chesapeake Energy Arena and evens the best-of-seven first-round series at 1-1.

The Jazz now have an opportunity to take control of the series with the next two games on their home court in Salt Lake City.

The Thunder went on a 19-0 run in the third quarter and appeared set to cruise to victory, but the Jazz steeled themselves and responded with a 35-18 run.

It was the Jazz's final-quarter defensive effort that sealed the win with George and the Thunder's other All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony combining for just two points in the period.

George missed 15 of his 21 field goals for the game.

"The strength of our team is our team," said Jazz coach Quin Snyder, reciting his squad's team first mantra.

Ingles' Australian teammate Dante Exum played just 12 minutes on the court and his two points for the game came from a spectacular buzzer-beater at the end of the first quarter.

Westbrook had just 19 points and Anthony 17 points.

The Jazz also won the battle of the big men, with Derrick Favors strong with 20 points and 16 rebounds and Rudy Gobert's 13 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

The Jazz went at the Thunder's Steven Adams and the strategy worked with the Kiwi centre in early foul trouble and eventually fouling out with three minutes to go.

"It was definitely a battle keeping him off the boards," Favors said.

Mitchell said it was Ingles who quickly re-focused the jubilant Jazz locker room after the victory.

"He came in and said, 'Hey, we've got another game to play' and I think that is a testament to his leadership and character," Mitchell said.

Game three is on Saturday.