NBA rocked by death of coach Popovic's wife

LeBron James has delivered a touching message of support after the death of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's wife.

The Spurs announced on Thursday that Erin Popovich had died, but the team did not announce details about the circumstances of her death.

The two were married for four decades and had two children together.

Spurs announce Gregg Popovich’s wife Erin has died pic.twitter.com/HnjvyM0CtD — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 19, 2018

ESPN reports that she had been sick for a while.

Erin Popovich, wife of San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, died today, Spurs said in a release. They were married four decades. She had been ill over an extended period. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 19, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers star James was informed of the news following his side's win in Game 3 of their series against the Indiana Pacers.

"It's such a tragedy and my love goes out to 'Pop' and his family," LeBron said.

"When something like this happens it really puts everything in perspective."

In 2012, Popovich credited his wife for encouraging him to improve his notoriously grumpy attitude toward sideline reporters in an interview with “The Dan Lebatard Show with Stugotz.”

“It entertains everybody but my wife," he said.

"When I get home and she says ‘geez why are you so mean? You’re a jerk, people hate you.’ I go I’m sorry honey, I have to do better next time.”

"And there’s no exaggeration. Did you see that guy honey? Did you see him? All you have to do is see him, and you know why I answered the way I did. (She says) ‘That’s no excuse, you’re a grown man. Show some maturity.’ I said ‘I can’t, I can’t do it.”

The Spurs will next play Friday in Game 3 of their series against the Golden State Warriors.

