Vukona leaving Breakers for Bullets

The Brisbane Bullets have confirmed they have signed the Breakers' experienced Mika Vukona on a two-year deal.

The 35-year-old, who won four titles with the Breakers and one with the South Dragons, has played more than 400 NBL games over 17 seasons.

"Mika is the ultimate team player who will do what it takes for others to be successful and that the sort of person you want at a club," coach Andrej Lemanis said in a statement.

Vukona had known Lemanis, assistant coach CJ Bruton and general manager Richard Clarke for more than 10 years, which helped him decide to move to Brisbane, the player said.

"I have been to battle and I have been to war with those guys and I know what to expect from them and I know I can fully trust them."