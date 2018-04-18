Simmons and 76ers to play in China

China will get a first-hand look at Ben Simmons' prodigious talent when the Philadelphia 76ers play two NBA pre-season games there against the Dallas Mavericks.

The teams have announced they will play pre-season games on October 5 in Shanghai, then October 8 in Shenzhen.

Philadelphia and Dallas will be the 16th and 17th teams to compete in the "NBA China Games" since the league first began playing in China in 2004.

"Getting a chance to play all over the world has always been a dream of mine and I'm excited to play in China in October," Simmons said in a statement issued by the team.

"I know the fans there are passionate about basketball and I'm really looking forward to the trip to Shanghai and Shenzhen."

NBA rookie of the year favourite Simmons has played a big role in getting the 76ers into the playoffs this year for the first time since 2012.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the postseason for the second year in a row after a run of 15 playoff appearances in 16 years.