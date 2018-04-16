Adams plays part as OKC Thunder beat Jazz

Steven Adams has stepped up late as his Oklahoma City Thunder won their opening NBA Western Conference playoff game over the Utah Jazz.

New Zealand centre Adams scored 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds - both slightly down on his regular season average - as the Thunder prevailed 116-108 at home.

The 24-year-old usually does most of his scoring in the early parts of a game but came alive in the final quarter with eight points.

Paul George scored 36 points for the winner, including eight of 11 three-pointers attempted, while all-star guard Russell Westbrook contributed 29 points.

Game two in the best-of-seven series is in Oklahoma City on Thursday (NZT).