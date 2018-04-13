Atlanta picks Aust's Wallace in WNBA Draft

Australian point guard Kristy Wallace has been selected in the WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream, despite suffering a serious knee injury last month playing for her US college team.

The Dream chose the 22-year-old Queenslander with the fourth pick in the second round of Thursday's draft in New York.

There were fears WNBA teams might overlook Wallace after she tore her right anterior cruciate ligament playing for Baylor University on March 26 and would not play in 2018.

Wallace, a member of Australia's Emerging Opals which won gold at the 2017 World University Games, was having a sensational year for Baylor before the injury.

The Las Vegas Aces selected South Carolina's A'ja Wilson with the top pick in the draft.

The Aces moved to Las Vegas from San Antonio after last season.

Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell went second to the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky took Diamond DeShields, who spent the season playing professionally in Turkey, third.