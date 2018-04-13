The main contenders for the NBA playoffs

A GUIDE TO THE 2018 NBA PLAYOFFS - SOME THINGS TO WATCH FOR IN THE FIRST ROUND

GOLDEN AGAIN?

Steph Curry's injury is the only one that remains, but the Warriors at one point down the stretch were also without Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, too. Even the champions couldn't overcome that, dropping six of their final 10 games, but they start against a San Antonio team whose injury problems are every bit as bad, assuming Kawhi Leonard doesn't return after missing almost the entire season.

STREAKING SIXERS

Philadelphia is the hottest team in the postseason, winning its final 16 games to finish 52-30. But the 76ers are led by postseason newcomers in Joel Embiid and Australian rookie Ben Simmons. Embiid is still recovering from a broken orbital bone and concussion as the 76ers try to overcome their inexperience and a rugged Miami team.

THUNDER STRIKE?

It was an up-and-down regular season for Oklahoma City, which acquired Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to play with Russell Westbrook but finished well back of Houston and Golden State. But the Thunder might be one of those teams better built for the postseason, and they got an easier road when they won three straight to grab home-court advantage against a Utah team that would have had it before a season-ending loss at Portland.

BANGED-UP BOSTON

There's no more Kyrie Irving and there was only Gordon Hayward for a few minutes all season, so the Celtics are being overlooked despite their No. 2 seed in the East. But there's plenty of young (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown) and veteran (Al Horford, Marcus Morris) talent on a 55-game winner that features one of the league's best coaches in Brad Stevens.

WHO WINS?

As good as Toronto is, it seems futile picking against LeBron James and the firepower around him to get to the NBA Finals. But the Cavaliers don't defend well enough and can be picked apart, so go with the West champion to win the title, particularly if it's Golden State or Houston.

TAKE IT FROM A CHAMPION

"I like Houston and Golden State, pending their health, as being my top two favourites," five-time winner Kobe Bryant said.