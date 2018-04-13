Los Angeles (AFP) - A record 62 international players from 33 countries will feature in the NBA playoffs starting this weekend, the league announced on Thursday.

Record foreign legion in NBA playoffs

An NBA statement said all 16 teams competing in the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs would field at least one overseas players.

The Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers lead the foreign legion with seven international players each, while the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs each have six international players.

France and Australia make up the biggest contingent with seven each, followed by Canada and Spain (four each), while Turkey, Croatia, Cameroon and Brazil all have three each.

Thirty-six European players will feature in the playoffs, including France's four-time NBA Champion Tony Parker, who will be making his 17th straight playoff appearance when he lines up for the San Antonio Spurs.

The previous record for international players in the playoffs -- 60 -- was set in 2007.

The 2018 NBA Playoffs get under way on Saturday, with the Golden State Warriors hosting the San Antonio Spurs.