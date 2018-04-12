Hornacek fired by New York Knicks

New York (AFP) - New York Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek was sacked on Thursday as the NBA franchise licked its wounds after failing to reach the playoffs for a fifth straight year.

A team statement said Hornacek had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect along with assistant head coach Kurt Rambis.

The decision came after the Knicks wrapped up their season with a 110-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden in their final regular season game on Wednesday.

"Jeff is a true professional who has worked tirelessly for this organization the last two seasons," Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry said in a statement.

"We sincerely appreciate his efforts and considerable contributions to the team and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Hornacek was made the 28th head coach in Knicks history in June 2016, and was tasked with leading the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

However he struggled to get the side to gel, with an overall record of 60-104 in his two seasons in charge.

The Knicks finished this season in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, with 29 wins and 53 defeats.