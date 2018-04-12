Kobe says Simmons helped by year off

NBA great Kobe Bryant has added fuel to the hotly-contested duel between Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell for the league's Rookie of the Year Award.

Bryant said on Wednesday that Simmons, the 21-year-old Australian who has transformed the Philadelphia 76ers into championship contenders, benefited from spending the entire 2016-17 season with the team while sitting out of games with a fractured right foot.

"I think that the time that he has had to watch the game has helped slow down the game for him," Bryant, when asked about his impression of Simmons, told reporters.

"He has had a chance to really observe the NBA game and be around it and pick it apart so now that he's playing I think the game is in slow motion for him which is different than most rookies."

There is debate in the NBA about whether Simmons is a true rookie and should be eligible for Rookie of the Year.

Simmons' main rival, Mitchell, and other rookies did not have that first year to assimilate to the NBA.

Bryant was not directly asked about the Rookie of the Year Award and did not mention the award in his call with reporters.

However, without prompting, the Los Angeles Lakers legend quickly pointed to the benefit Simmons received sitting out the first year.

Simmons and Mitchell have been trading barbs the past week after the Australian said in an interview no other rookies caught his attention this year and he would pick himself as Rookie of the Year.

Mitchell wore a hooded shirt on Tuesday emblazoned with the definition of a rookie: "An athlete playing his or her first season as a member of a professional sports team".

Simmons dismissed Mitchell's shirt.

"If his argument is that I'm not a rookie, if that's the only argument he has, I'm in pretty good shape," Simmons said.

Bryant was full of praise for Simmons and what he has achieved for the 76ers who will have home court advantage in the first round of the play-offs.

Bryant did point out Simmons needed to improve his shooting.

"From a game perspective his size gives him a clear advantage, his speed," Bryant, who was promoting his new ESPN basketball analysis show Detail, said.

"He also knows how to use it right.

"He knows his spots on the floor and knows his strengths and weaknesses and does a great job getting there.

"I think his development will come in shooting obviously.

"At some point he is going to have to shoot that ball."