Donovan Mitchell trolls Ben Simmons' ROY comments

One may have gotten his attention Tuesday though.

Before the Jazz's matchup with the Warriors Tuesday, rookie guard Donovan Mitchell, who leads all first-year players averaging 20.5 points per game, wore a hoodie with a poignant message on the front:

An athlete, playing his or her first season as a member of a professional sports team."



The outerwear is a clear jab at Simmons who sat out his first season in the NBA with a foot injury. The 76ers' rookie had a full year to watch and learn from the bench while he prepared to take over as Philadelphia's leader. In the meantime, Mitchell was drafted this past summer and is playing in his first season with the Jazz.

Mitchell clearly is suggesting Simmons had an advantage with his extra time as an observer. Richard Jefferson, a 17-year NBA veteran and current member of the Nuggets, is clearly on Mitchell's side.

"It’s not Ben’s fault but [Donovan Mitchell] is a TRUE rookie," Jefferson wrote in a Snapchat post Tuesday.

"He didn’t have an entire year to train and practice against NBA talent. He didn’t get to sit on a bench and watch film and dedicate is life to basketball."



Mitchell has a good argument to win Rookie of the Year this season, as does Simmons. It will all come down to the voters. Kyle Kuzma, another rookie weighed in on the conversation as well.

"Lmaoooo I see u @spidadmitchell #redshirtrooks," Kuzma wrote on Twitter.


