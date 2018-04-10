Pick me for NBA rookie of year: Simmons

Ben Simmons has little doubt who should be the NBA rookie of the year.

Australian Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons has been named one of two NBA Players of the Week.

"Who would I pick? Me, 100 per cent," the Philadelphia 76ers point guard told ESPN.

Utah guard Donovan Mitchell is widely considered Australian Simmons' competition for the award, to be announced June 25.

Mitchell is averaging 20.5 points per game, the league highest among first-year players and he needed an NBA-record low of 63 games to hit 150 3-pointers.

But Simmons has his own impressive resume.

He has 12 triple-doubles, second in league history for a rookie, behind only Oscar Robertson's 26 in 1960-61.

Also, Simmons is averaging 16 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

"None," Simmons said when asked who may compete with him for top rookie honours.

"If you look at the numbers, you will see. People who know the game know who the better player is.

"I want to be where the greats are. So, for me, I watch the guys like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, (Steph) Curry, Russell (Westbrook). Guys like that. That's where I want to be. I think for me, that's what I love to watch."

On Twitter, Mitchell responded with a bit of an eye roll and the caption, "Okay ..."

Simmons, the NBA's reigning Eastern Conference player of the week, does not want to hear talk that he is not a true rookie because he was drafted in 2016 but missed last season with a broken foot.

"Coming off a broken foot is definitely not an edge, but people are always going to say what they want to say," Simmons said.

"But at the end of the day, this is my first year in the league. If you're a guy coming from overseas, you're still a rookie and you can be 30 years old. So there's a rule there."

Simmons, averaging 18.5 points, 10 rebounds and 8.8 assists in his team's four wins, and Serbian Nikola Jokic were announced as the players of the week on Monday.

It's first time two international players have swept the awards in four years.

Simmons has his eyes on an even bigger prize.

"Championships," Simmons said.

"I want to be the defensive player of the year ... MVP.

"There's a lot of accolades I want to get, but I ultimately want to win a ring."