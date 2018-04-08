Crucial NBA wins for play-off bound teams

Kevin Durant had a game high 41 points but his costly turnovers in the final quarter helped the New Orleans Pelicans close out a 126-120 NBA win at the Golden State Warriors.

Durant added 10 rebounds to hs stat sheet but his was stripped off possession twice in the final minutes of the game as Anthony Davis drained 34 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the visitors.

Golden State will finish as the second seed in the western conference but have no momentum heading into the playoffs while they wait for the return from injury of Stephen Curry.

The Pelicans are the west's fifth seed but only two wins separate third and eighth.

Oklahoma City Thunder's big three all made an impact as the visitors won 108-102 at the Houston Rockets.

Russell Westbrook and Paul George scored 24 points apiece while Carmelo Anthony added 22.

James Harden had 26 points and nine assists but couldn't prevent the Rockets from losing for the first time in 21 home games.

The victory leaves the Thunder (46-34) tied with New Orleans and the San Antonio Spurs, who defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 116-105.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 28 points, Manu Ginobili came off the bench for 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and Australian Patty Mills added 13 points.

Damian Lillard returned from injury and scored 33 points for the Trail Blazers, who lost their third-straight game, but should still finish third in the west.

Eric Bledsoe had 22 points and 10 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the New York Knicks 115-102, minus Giannis Antetokounmpo who was nursing a sore right ankle.

Khris Middleton also scored 22 points for the Bucks, who joined Miami with a 43-37 record in the eastern conference.

Will Barton scored 31 points and Nikola Jokic added 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets rolled past the Los Angeles Clippers 134-115.

The comfortable victory maintained Denver's push for a western conference play-offs spot.

They sit ninth at 45-35 but only trail the Minnesota Timberwolves - who are eighth - on head-to-head record.

The Clippers were eliminated from play-offs consideration after their fourth defeat in their past five games.

Quincy Acy helped the Brooklyn Nets set a franchise record with 24 three-pointers in a 124-96 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Nets finished one three-pointer shy of the NBA record set last season by Cleveland, with Acy drilling six from beyond the arc to finish with 21 points.