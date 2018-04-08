NZ beaten in U16 Asian basketball semis

New Zealand will play off for bronze at the Asian under-16 boys basketball world championships after going down 86-61 to Australia in Foshan, China.

The Kiwi team will face the Philippines on Sunday in a game carrying little meaning, having already achieved their aim of qualifying for this year's World Cup in Argentina.

Australia led their semi-final by 10 points heading into the final quarter before pulling clear.

Shalom Broughton (17 points), Tom Cowie (14) and Mitchell Dance (12) led New Zealand's scoring.