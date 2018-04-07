Simmons scores triple-double in LeBron showdown

Ben Simmons' Philadelphia 76ers have edged a fast-finishing Cleveland 132-130 for their 13th-straight NBA win, with the stars of today and tomorrow staging a stunning triple-double showdown.

It was Simmons v LeBron James in the triple-double battle as the 76ers held off the Cavaliers Saturday night by two points.

The Sixers romped to a 32-point halftime lead, scoring a season-high 78 points by the main break, as Simmons came within two assists of a triple double.

The Australian rookie finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists and four steals.

The hosts matched their longest winning streak since the 1984-84 season to move above the Cavs to third in the Eastern Conference, with three regular season games to play.

"Tonight I'm playing the best player to play the game, so that's enough motivation right there and that's where I want to be one day," Simmons said.

Simmons has amassed 12 triple-doubles and has six in his past 14 games. Philadelphia made it five-successive wins without dominant centre Joel Embiid, recovering from a concussion and surgery to repair a fractured orbital bone.

"This was big, beating a team like that without an All-Star," Simmons said.

"I think everyone is coming together as a team. We are playing well."

While there is no timetable for Embiid's return, Sixers coach Brett Brown believes "there is a genuine excitement and belief that he will be back for us" for the playoffs.

James, who missed a first-half dunk, led Cleveland's second-half comeback to finish the game with 44 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

"You get down 30 in the post-season, that can lose you a series," James said.

Toronto Raptors clinched the No.1 seed in the east after their 92-73 rout of the fifth-placed Indiana Pacers.

Serge Ibaka scored 25 points to lead the Raptors to a franchise-record 57th win of the regular season.

Greg Monroe came off the bench and had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, as the Boston Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls 111-104.

Jaylen Brown finished with a career-high 32 points for the Celtics, who will be the east's second seed in the playoffs.

Anthony Davis had 33 points and 11 boards as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns 122-103 to move to fifth in the west.

Other winners on a busy Saturday night were the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks.