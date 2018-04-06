Dante Exum pulls off stunning block on 7-foot NBA giant

News

7Sport

Aussie guard Dante Exum has somehow managed to block the tallest man in the NBA.

Exum continued his fine form since his return from a serious shoulder injury, coming off the bench to contribute 10 points, five assists and four rebounds in another solid performance for the Jazz.

But it was his sensational block on 7-foot-3 opponent Boban Marjanović that had everyone talking.

Exum isn't the smallest player going around, standing at a respectable 6-foot-4.

Exum in action. Image: Getty

But the imposing Marjanovic is officially the tallest player in the league, and is rarely blocked by guards like Exum.

Compatriot Joe Ingles had 11 points and nine assists in the 117-95 win over the Los Angeles Clippers; in the process becoming the first Jazz player to make 200 three-point attempts in a season.

The Australian forward - who is fourth in the league in three-point percentage - made two of six attempts from beyond the arc with his successful shot in the opening minutes of the second half securing the milestone.

How? Image: NBA

Ingles is averaging career highs this season in all major categories as the Jazz close in on fourth spot in the western conference and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

with AAP

