Basketball boys close in on World Cup spot

The New Zealand U17 basketball boys are into the quarter-finals at the FIBA Asian Championship in Foshan, China and are one step away from qualifying for the World Cup.

This follows a commanding 79-42 win over Malaysia on Thursday.

New Zealand's gritty defence was again on display, as Malaysia were often forced into contested long-range jumpers or wild shots.

Malaysia were held to 23.1 per cent shooting from the field and turned the ball over 23 times, while New Zealand shot a 42.2 per cent clip from the field, turning the ball over 19 times.

Three players scored in double figures for New Zealand. Shalom Broughton had 13 points while Mitchell Dance continued his impressive run with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists on 5-of-9 shooting. Jake McKinlay contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.

New Zealand head coach Dave Bublitz said it was a solid team win, but a few areas need adjustments ahead of their next game.

"One area that will need rectifying is the consistency at which the boys rebound as a group. Iran are a lot longer and more active on the boards. Controlling this area will be crucial," he said.

New Zealand will play Iran in the quarter-finals on Friday afternoon NZT.

The top-four placed teams at the Asian Championship will qualify for the FIBA Under 17 World Cup in Argentina, beginning June 30.

A win over Iran will secure them a top-four finish and a World Cup berth.