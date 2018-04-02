Simmons masterclass leads Aussie NBA assault

Ben Simmons has maintained his electric form with a masterclass of a performance to lift the Philadelphia 76ers past the Charlotte Hornets for a 10th successive NBA victory.

Simmons chalked up 20 points, 15 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks to help the 76ers to a 119-102 win which improved their record to 46-30.

The victory was the Sixers' first 10-game win streak since they started the season 10-0 in 2000-01 and consolidated fourth spot in the eastern conference.

Philadelphia were playing without Joel Embiid (eye) and Dario Saric (elbow) but Simmons was spectacular.

Early in the first quarter, he inbounded the ball to himself off Michael Kidd-Gilchrist's back and scored.

His game also included a reverse slam, a lobbed inbound pass to Robert Covington for a jam and then an alley-oop from T.J. McConnell for another dunk.

"I think his growth is certainly expedited when he looks over and our All-Star isn't there, and Dario," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said.

"Ben, all over the place, his presence, his disposition, and lately even more his voice I think reeks of leadership. Real positive trends.

"The combination of just some body language, using his voice, getting us organised offensively, picking apart a gym with his assists - elite stuff."

Patty Mills had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists as the San Antonio Spurs won 100-83, keeping the league-leading Houston Rockets to their lowest-scoring game of the season in the process.

The Spurs won to improve their shot at a top-four finish in the western conference.

Utah Jazz overcame the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-97 as Dante Exum's promising return from injury continued with 14 points and five assists in just 17 minutes while Joe Ingles dished out nine assists.

LeBron James struggled with his shooting before extending his record double-digit scoring streak to 868 games in a 16-point triple-double for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 98-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Kevin Durant had 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists top lead the Golden State Warriors to a 117-107 win over the Phoenix Suns, who slumped to a franchise-record 15th consecutive loss.

Portland Trail Blazers are poised to clinch third in the west after a 113-98 win over the lowly Memphis Grizzlies.

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo scored 30 points and delivered a season-high 12 assists in a 111-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Russell Westbrook had a triple-double, including 26 points, as the Oklahoma City Thunder held on for a 109-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans to retain fifth in the west.

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-125 in overtime, the Detroit Pistons defeated Brooklyn Nets 108-96, the Sacramento Kings won 84-83 at the Los Angeles Lakers, the Chicago Bulls cruised past the Washington Wizards 113-94 and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 94-88.