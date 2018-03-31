Goulding inspires United to NBL crown

An inspired first-quarter performance from Chris Goulding has propelled Melbourne United to the NBL championship with a 100-82 victory over the Adelaide 36ers.

With the best-of-five grand final series locked at 2-2, Goulding opened Saturday night's deciding fifth game with 13 first-quarter points to spark the home side to an early advantage.

Melbourne surged to an 18-point lead in the second quarter and while the Sixers managed to grind their way back in the second and third terms, United opened the final quarter with 14 unanswered points to break Adelaide's resistance.

Goulding went on to score 23 points and was awarded the Larry Sengstock Medal for most valuable player in the grand final, averaging just fewer than 20 points over the five-game series.

"Chris broke that thing open and got hot early on," a relieved Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman said after guiding United to their maiden championship.

The United captain could barely contain his emotions after the reality of their achievement kicked in during the final minute of the match.

"When they put the subs in, I lost it a little bit," Goulding said.

"I broke down a little bit. I don't even know what happened in the game after that."

While Goulding powered United through the opening stages, his back-court partner Casper Ware helped finish the job with 23 points of his own to spark wild celebrations in Hisense Arena at the final buzzer.

After missing practice due to illness in the lead-up to game five, import Casey Prather compiled 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals to win his third successive NBL title after back-to-back successes with the Perth Wildcats.

Shannon Shorter led the way for Adelaide with 20 points as he helped the visitors reduce Melbourne's lead to six points midway through the third quarter.

Centre Daniel Johnson added 17 points and eight rebounds while Mitch Creek finished with a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds).

Coach Joey Wright lamented Adelaide's slow start, with his team conceding eight offensive rebounds in the first quarter to help Melbourne's cause.

"We just gave them too many opportunities," Wright said.