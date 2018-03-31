Simmons triple-doubles as 76ers go nine straight

Ben Simmons keeps getting triple-doubles without making them a focal point of his game.

"I'll hear a few things like you need two more rebounds or whatever it is but if I'm not focusing on it, it's easier to get statistics like that," he said on Friday. "I'm letting the game come to me."

Simmons had a triple-double in three quarters, Ersan Ilyasova scored 21 points and the Philadelphia 76ers won their ninth straight NBA game with a 101-91 victory over Atlanta.

With 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, the young Australian has five triple-doubles in his past 10 games and 11 overall.

The Rookie of the Year candidate left the game with 3:37 left in the third, giving the Sixers the kind of performance they needed a game after All-Star center Joel Embiid suffered an orbital eye fracture.

Embiid's absence made the side quicker offensively but they got off to sluggish start on the perimeter, going just 2 for 19 beyond the arc in the first half.

Philadelphia jumped out to an 11-point lead twice in the second quarter.

The Hawks pulled within three in the third before the Sixers put away the game with a 39-15 run that made it 86-59 entering the fourth.

Damion Lee finished with a career-high 20 points and Dewayne Dedmon had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Atlanta, the NBA's second-worst team.

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Dante Exum added a season-high 21 points off the bench to lead Utah to a 107-97 victory over Memphis.

Joe Ingles tallied 17 points, 10 assists and five rebounds for the Jazz. Utah snapped a two-game home losing streak and shot 40-of-74 (54.1 per cent) from the field.

Exum provided a spark late in the third quarter. He drained a pair of 3-pointers and dunked the ball to put the Jazz back in front 80-74.

Memphis closed to within 93-89 on a driving layup from Dillon Brooks but they pulled away for good when Exum hit a pair of layups and Ingles dunked the ball over three straight possessions to make it 104-91 with 2:30 left.

In Cleveland, Le Bron James broke Michael Jordan's NBA record by scoring at least 10 points in his 867th straight regular-season game as the Cavs dispensed with New Orleans 107-102.

Also on Friday, Paul Millsap made 13 of 18 field goals and grabbed nine rebounds as visiting Denver downed Oklahoma City 126-125 in overtime. He scored 36 points overall.

In Houston, veteran Gerald Green relished a buzzer-beating shot to give the Rockets a 104-103 win over Phoenix, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 20 rebounds to lead Minnesota to another one point win, 93-92 over the Mavericks in Dallas.

Chicago accounted for New Orleans 90-82 and Milwaukee edged the Lakers 124-122 in overtime in LA.

