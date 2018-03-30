News

Embiid to have surgery in big blow for 76ers

AAP /

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star centre Joel Embiid was diagnosed with a concussion and a fractured left orbital bone and will require surgery to repair the fracture, the team announced Thursday.

There is no current timetable for his recovery.

Embiid was originally diagnosed with facial contusions following a collision with rookie guard Markelle Fultz in Wednesday night's win over the New York Knicks.

According to a statement released Thursday, Embiid was asymptomatic when checked for a concussion immediately after the injury and passed the NBA's concussion assessment.

However, "he later began experiencing symptoms and has since been diagnosed with a concussion," putting him in the league's concussion protocol.

The statement added that a CT scan found the fracture in Embiid's left orbital bone, noting surgery will take place "in the coming days".

The 76ers (44-30) have already clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot. Embiid is averaging 22.9 points and 11 rebounds in 63 games.

