Embiid injured as 76ers beat Knicks in NBA

NBA All-Star Joel Embiid has been forced from the court with a facial contusion as the Philadelphia 76ers scored a 118-101 win over the New York Knicks.

Embiid was injured early in the second quarter on Wednesday when he dropped the ball and was struck by teammate Markelle Fultz's shoulder as he reached down to grab it, doubling over in pain.

He left the floor and didn't return, finishing with five points and three rebounds in just nine minutes.

Embiid's Australian teammate Ben Simmons finished with 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

It's Philadelphia's 44th win of the season to stay within a half-game of Cleveland for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Elsewhere, LeBron James dominated the Charlotte Hornets, scoring 41 points in Cleveland's 118-105 victory.

"The King" also had 10 rebounds and eight assists as Cleveland snapped Charlotte's four-game winning streak.

D'Angelo Russell had 16 points and 12 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets finally held on to a late lead in a 111-104 win over the Orlando Magic.

With two weeks left in the regular season, only three games separate the Nets, Magic, Chicago and Atlanta at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Karl-Anthony Towns made history by scoring a franchise-record 56 points and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 126-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Towns' career-high total topped the Minnesota mark held by Mo Williams, who scored 52 points in 2015.

The Portland Trail Blazers missed point guard Damien Lillard, who's awaiting the birth of his first child, as they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 108-103.

It was Memphis' second win in as many games after losing 23 of its previous 24 outings.

Jaylen Brown made a three-pointer with 0.1 seconds left to lift the Boston Celtics to a 97-94 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Brown scored 21 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 for the Celtics, who won their fifth straight despite a short-handed roster.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points for Utah and Australia's Joe Ingles scored 11.

Tobias Harris scored 27 points and the Los Angeles Clippers gained a little ground in the Western Conference play-off race with a 111-99 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Brook Lopez scored 22 points, Julius Randle added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 103-93.