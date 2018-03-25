News

76ers win again as play-off berth approaches
76ers win again as playoff berth approaches

Simmons makes it 10 triple-doubles in NBA

AAP /

Ben Simmons says he thinks he's done enough to seal the NBA Rookie of the Year award, after a 10th triple-double helped inch his Philadelphia 76ers closer to their first play-offs appearance in six years.

The Australian had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists while Joel Embiid dazzled as he got the better of Karl-Anthony Towns in the home team's 120-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Simmons had his triple-double by late in the third quarter. His crisp passes brought gasps from the crowd. His rebounding was solid. At 6-foot-10, Simmons is a new kind of point guard.

It was his fourth triple-double in his past seven games, becoming just the second rookie to achieve that feat. The other was Oscar Robertson, whose 1960-61 season is the only other rookie season to include more than 10 triple-doubles.

Simmons with another triple-double. Pic: AAP

"The play I've had over the season has been pretty consistent," the Melbourne-born 21-year-old said.

"I'm doing some things that haven't been done in a while."

Embiid also got his share of adoration from the home crowd.

He scored 19 points, and had a left-handed block of Towns, a 3-pointer and a windmill dunk in the Sixers' 20-4 run to start the third quarter.

"That's the second time this year that I did it," Embiid said about the windmill.

"I'm a 7-footer. I think I can jump. Sometimes I can jump high whenever I want to."

The Sixers outscored the Wolves 39-19 in the third quarter to break open a close game.

The Wolves' Andrew Wiggins scored 16 points, and Towns had 15 points and 11 rebounds, but shot just 3 of 15 from the field.

Fuelled by the confidence of six-game winning streak, the Sixers (42-30) have ensured a winning season for the first time since 2005.

Houston Rockets set a franchise record of 59 wins after they belted the sixth-placed team in the western conference, the New Orleans Pelicans, 114-91.

Elsewhere, the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets scored wins over lower-ranked opposition.

Pistons' Anthony Tolliver scored 25 while Andre Drummond amassed 15 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks in a 117-95 victory over Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers recorded a 110-93 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, thanks to double-doubles from trio Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle and Lonzo Ball.

Charlotte held off the Dallas Mavericks 102-98 while the Orlando Magic downed the Phoenix Suns 105-99.

