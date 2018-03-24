THE TALL BLACKS AT A GLANCE:

PREVIOUS COMMONWEALTH GAMES PARTICIPATION: The only other time basketball was held at the Games was 2006 in Melbourne. With a team including Mika Vukona, Paul Henare and Dillon Boucher, the Tall Blacks lost the gold-medal match to Australia 81-76, earning silver.

KEY STRENGTHS: The addition of stalwarts Vukona and Tom Abercrombie is a shot in the arm for the side, who already go into the Games with three wins from their past four matches. The core of a Breakers roster that made the 2017-18 Australian NBL finals will transfer over to the black singlet.

KEY WEAKNESSES: The absence of match-winners Isaac Fotu and Corey and Tai Webster - all unavailable due to club commitments - is a blow for the Tall Blacks, robbing them of depth in key positions.

FULL SQUAD: Derone Raukawa, Shea Ili, Jarrod Kenny, Reuben Te Rangi, Ethan Rusbatch, Jordan Ngatai, Tom Abercrombie, Finn Delany, Mika Vukona (c), Tohi Smith-Milner, Rob Loe, Alex Pledger.

POSSIBLE STARTING FIVE: Shea Ili, Reuben Te Rangi, Tom Abercrombie, Mika Vukona (c), Alex Pledger.

COACH: Paul Henare.