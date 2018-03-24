Adams unleashes double-double for Thunder

Steven Adams has produced another influential performance for the Oklahoma City Thunder in their 105-99 win over NBA rivals the Miami Heat.

Kiwi centre Adams scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, including six at the offensive end, to the delight of his home supporters.

He and All-Star guard Russell Westbrook (28 points and 13 rebounds) were the standout performers as the Thunder improved their record to 44-30 to remain fourth in the powerful Western Conference.

They rebounded from a 100-99 defeat at the Boston Celtics which broke a six-game winning streak.

Westbrook delivered more praise to the big Kiwi, whose play has climbed a notch this season.

"He's so strong and so athletic and creates so much attention. My job is to make sure I find him," Westbrook said.