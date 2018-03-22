Super rookie Simmons helps blitz Grizzlies

Australian star Ben Simmons continues to dazzle with the Philadelphia 76ers sensation registering double figures for the 27th consecutive game in his rookie NBA season.

Ben Simmons scored 13 points as the Philadelphia 76ers cruised past the Memphis Grizzlies 119-105.

The Melbourne-21-year-old also reached at least 10 points, five assists and five rebounds for the 13th straight game, the second such streak for the rookie this season.

No other rookie has posted a streak longer than eight games since 1983.

Simmons had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and was one of a dominant few for the 76ers, who posted a 119-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on a snowy and cold Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Centre.

JJ Redick and Marco Belinelli scored 15 points apiece while Dario Saric and Robert Covington also added 15 each for the Sixers, who won their fourth in a row and reached the 40-win plateau for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Joel Embiid contributed 14 points, with Philadelphia needing just two more wins to finish above .500 for the first time since the '04-05 campaign.

"We're moving up," Embiid said. "Our goal is home-court advantage."

Philadelphia began Wednesday sixth in the Eastern Conference, just a game back of the Pacers for the fourth spot and accompanying home-court advantage for a first-round series.

"That's what we're playing for," Simmons said. "We have to stick with it."

Wayne Selden led the Grizzlies with 18 points, Deyonta Davis added 16 points and 11 rebounds while JaMychal Green and Dillon Brooks contributed 14 points each. Mario Chalmers also had 10.

Meanwhile the Denver Nuggets moved within 1-1/2 games of Joe Ingles' Utah for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference by embarrassing the Chicago Bulls 135-102 at the United Centre in Chicago.

In Cleveland, LeBron James hit two free throws with 7.8 seconds left and finished with 35 points, 17 assists and seven rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 132-129 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors.

Hosts Miami Heat were too strong for the New York Knicks, winning their contest 119-98, and the Charlotte Hornets overcame a 23-point deficit and stunned the Brooklyn Nets 111-105.

The Los Angeles Clippers bounced back after a deflating loss to Minnesota the night before and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 127-120, the New Orleans Pelicans outlasted the Indiana Pacers 96-92, and Australia's Patty Mills scored eight points for the San Antonio Spurs as the beat the Washington Wizards 98-90.