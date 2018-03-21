Russ' 'attempted murder' dunk on shoe-tying Baynes

OKC Thunder star Russell Westbrook has sent the internet into meltdown after a disrespectful act against Aussie big man Aaron Baynes.

In the first quarter of Wednesday's (AEDT) heavyweight clash between the Thunder and Celtics, the dynamic point guard spotted 6-foot-10 Baynes sitting on the court under the basket, trying his shoes.

Russ, with ball in hand, displayed his unparalleled predator instincts by charging directly at the Aussie, before elevating in an attempt to create one of the all-time great NBA posters.

As one amazed punter on Twitter said, he "went for the kill shot".

"Russ just tried to ruin Aron Baynes' career," a tweet from 'Up the Thunder' read.

But in classic Baynes form, the Celtics centre was having none of it, getting straight up and putting his huge frame in front of Westbrook.

The courageous act paid off for Baynes, with Westbrook losing the ball while executing his dunking motion.

However it still wasn't a pretty sight for the former Piston, who got his feet back on the ground just in time for Westbrook to send him crashing straight back down to earth.

Unsurprisingly, the crazy incident sent Twitter into raptures.

Russell Westbrook just near murdered Baynes. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 21, 2018

That Russ play is my favorite Russ play off all time. Baynes jumped up just in time to almost get dunked on and fell back down. — Thunder Mob (@ThunderMob405) March 21, 2018

Baynes is a legend for trying to hop up from putting on his shoe to contest a Russell Westbrook dunk. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 21, 2018

Aron Baynes was just trying to tie his shoe, but Russ had other plans. pic.twitter.com/2pKhHfUOeO — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) March 21, 2018

Social media also picked up a stunning twist to the episode, as one fan reviewed the tape and found that it was actually Westbrook who originally forced Baynes' shoe off.

He called the double play, "an unprecedented level of basketball barbarism."

Hold up.



After further review, Westbrook knocked off Baynes’ shoe then tried to posterize him seconds later before he could finish tying it.



This is an unprecedented level of basketball barbarism. pic.twitter.com/12X201Th5Y — Wobkieffcus Morris (@World_Wide_Wob) March 21, 2018

For the record, the Celtics won the game 100-99 after a game-winning three from Jayson Tatum.