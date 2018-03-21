News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Simmons leads 76ers past Hornets in NBA
Simmons leads 76ers past Hornets in NBA

Russ' 'attempted murder' dunk on shoe-tying Baynes

Joey Riordan
7Sport /

OKC Thunder star Russell Westbrook has sent the internet into meltdown after a disrespectful act against Aussie big man Aaron Baynes.

Dasha's incredible moment at Miami Heat game
0:18

Dasha's incredible moment at Miami Heat game
Peggy O'Neal unveils 2017 flag
2:14

Peggy O'Neal unveils 2017 flag
0322_1800_vic_katie
0:31

Katie Brennan's appeal fails
Port Adelaide star Patty Ryder makes a citizen's arrest
1:40

Port Adelaide star Patty Ryder makes a citizen's arrest
Bulldogs will assess position on Brennan's appeal dismissal - Gordon
0:26

Bulldogs will assess position on Brennan's appeal dismissal - Gordon
DDFP: Calais Campbell recounts '08 Draft day
3:13

DDFP: Calais Campbell recounts '08 Draft day
0322_1600_nat-AFL
0:30

Hannebery, McVeigh set for Sydney opener against West Coast
Williamson's stunning one-handed catch
0:36

Williamson's stunning one-handed catch
Can Australia take the third Test?
1:09

Can Australia take the third Test?
Top 10 LeSean McCoy plays | 2017 season
3:42

Top 10 LeSean McCoy plays | 2017 season
Every England wicket in horror collapse
0:46

Every England wicket in horror collapse
Top 10 Mark Ingram plays | 2017 season
3:43

Top 10 Mark Ingram plays | 2017 season
 

In the first quarter of Wednesday's (AEDT) heavyweight clash between the Thunder and Celtics, the dynamic point guard spotted 6-foot-10 Baynes sitting on the court under the basket, trying his shoes.

Russ, with ball in hand, displayed his unparalleled predator instincts by charging directly at the Aussie, before elevating in an attempt to create one of the all-time great NBA posters.

As one amazed punter on Twitter said, he "went for the kill shot".

"Russ just tried to ruin Aron Baynes' career," a tweet from 'Up the Thunder' read.

Baynes sits on the court as Westbrook charges at him. Pic: ESPN

But in classic Baynes form, the Celtics centre was having none of it, getting straight up and putting his huge frame in front of Westbrook.

The courageous act paid off for Baynes, with Westbrook losing the ball while executing his dunking motion.

However it still wasn't a pretty sight for the former Piston, who got his feet back on the ground just in time for Westbrook to send him crashing straight back down to earth.

Unsurprisingly, the crazy incident sent Twitter into raptures.









Social media also picked up a stunning twist to the episode, as one fan reviewed the tape and found that it was actually Westbrook who originally forced Baynes' shoe off.

He called the double play, "an unprecedented level of basketball barbarism."



For the record, the Celtics won the game 100-99 after a game-winning three from Jayson Tatum.

Back To Top