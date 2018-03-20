Childress out of NBL grand final series

Adelaide's quest for the NBL title has taken a massive hit with star Josh Childress ruled out of the grand final series against Melbourne with a fractured shoulder.

The US import was initially cleared of any structural damage after a collision with United's David Barlow midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's semi-final victory by the Sixers.

With the series locked at 1-1, Childress was expected to only miss Friday night's grand final-opening match in Melbourne.

However, he has been ruled out for the series, with a CT scan revealing an unusual pattern scapula fracture. But, he won't require surgery.

It's a huge blow with the 34-year-old forward having been Adelaide's second most-important player behind MVP Mitch Creek.

Childress arrived in Australia in October as an injury replacement for Alan Wiggins. He has proved a match winner, steering Adelaide into the grand final with his semi-final heroics against Perth.

Meanwhile, 36ers coach Joey Wright has been fined $5000 after comments he made after game one of playoffs against the Wildcats.

The NBL issued a statement on Tuesday, saying comments Wright made about the league in the post-game media conference were "inappropriate and warranted a sanction".

Adelaide have accepted the penalty.