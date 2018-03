During Sunday’s game against the Raptors, Thunder center Steven Adams took a knee straight to the groin from Serge Ibaka.

Steven Adams got hit in the groin again (clone 39551732)

It's not the first time this has happened to Adams.

Remember when Draymond Green delivered a kick to the Thunder big man's groin?

Draymond Green kicks Steven Adams below the belt, gets a Flagrant 1 https://t.co/LjAhhWfKNN — gsmovingscreens (@gsmovingscreens) June 12, 2016

Green actually did it twice during the series.

Poor Adams.