Sixers' anxious wait on Childress injury

The Adelaide 36ers are sweating on the diagnosis of star import Josh Childress, who suffered a nasty shoulder injury in their 15-point victory over Melbourne United, which tied the NBL grand final series at 1-1.

Childress crashed hard to the turf after a clash with United's David Barlow on Sunday and could be seen grimacing as he eventually retreated to the bench.

Childress' left arm was in a sling after the match, raising concerns about his participation in the series, which continues this Friday at Hisense Arena.

"I haven't talked to (Childress) yet," Adelaide coach Joey Wright said.

"The doctors will take a look at him and give me a review.

"(I know) just that he had an issue with his shoulder but they haven't given me an indication (of the seriousness)."

It was the only downer in an otherwise commanding performance from the 36ers, whose brilliant defensive work on star Melbourne guards Casper Ware and Chris Goulding was pivotal.

Ware endured a miserable afternoon, fouling out with just six points, while Goulding finished with 19 but he shot at 35 per cent and most of his work was done in the fourth term when the game was virtually over.