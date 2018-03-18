Harden, James and Beal help NBA teams win

James Harden has continued his impressive NBA season, scoring 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in another Houston win.

Houston Rockets' James Harden has led his team to another NBA win

The Rockets defeated New Orleans 107-101 on Saturday night, with Chris Paul adding 21 points, Trevor Ariza scoring 17 and Clint Capela contributing 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Anthony Davis had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 19, Ian Clark scored 17, Darius Miller had 13 and E'Twaun Moore 10 to lead the Pelicans, who lost for the fourth time in five games, further loosening their hold on a Western Conference playoff spot.

In Chicago, LeBron James scored 33 points as part of a triple-double, Jordan Clarkson had a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:27 left and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls 114-109.

James had 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his 15th triple-double of the season, and Jeff Green added 21 points. Clarkson finished with 19 points to help the Cavaliers salvage a six-game split on their season-high six-game trip.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 39 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help lift the San Antonio Spurs to a tougher-than-the-score-indicates 117-101 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Patty Mills scored 12 points to go with five assists and three rebounds.

Bradley Beal scored 19 points, Marcin Gortat had 18 and the Washington Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 109-102 in a possible playoff preview.

Washington (40-30) earned their second successive win to move into a tie with Indiana for fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Wizards also claimed the first tiebreaker by taking two of three in the season series.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 12 rebounds, Khris Middleton added 23 points and the Bucks held on for a 122-117 win over Atlanta.

The Bucks finished off the Eastern Conference's worst team with a game-ending 11-5 run, pushing the pace after the Hawks lost ball-handler Dennis Schroder.

The guard fouled out with 2:46 left and was called for a technical foul after exchanging words with an official on the way to the sideline.

In Phoenix, Draymond Green contributed 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as Golden State toppled the Suns 124-109, while Quinn Cook scored 16 of his career-high 28 points in a dominant third quarter.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points as Utah beat Sacramento 103-97 for their ninth straight victory.

Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz and Ricky Rubio added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The Jazz (40-30) won for the 21st time in their past 23 games.

Memphis ended a 19-game losing streak by recording a 101-94 victory over Denver, New York Nets got the better of Dallas 114-106, the Nicks made in two for the Big Apple with a 124-101 win over Charlotte and Portland downed Detroit 100-87.