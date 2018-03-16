Aussie Joe Ingles was caught up in a fiery melee against Phoenix during a winning return to the NBA for Utah teammate Dante Exum.

Ingles blows up over 'cheap shot' on Jazz teammate

Tempers boiled over in the third quarter of the contest when Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio was shoved by the Suns' Jared Dudley and then pushed to the floor by Marquese Chriss.

A fired-up Ingles raced in to confront the Phoenix men as players from both sides swarmed in from all directions to get involved in the fracas.

Presumably, the Suns were upset that Rubio stepped over Chriss following a missed dunk attempt on the previous possession.

The ugly scenes overshadowed what was another important win for the Jazz, who enhanced their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs thanks to an eighth consecutive victory.

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points and Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 116-88 victory over Suns.

Ingles chipped in with 17 points and Jae Crowder added 12 for the Jazz, who have won 20 of their last 22 games.

Rubio had 12 points and 11 assists, and Exum made his first appearance of the season for the Jazz - finishing with 10 points.

The Aussie came off the bench to a loud ovation in the first quarter after a long rehabilitation from shoulder surgery in October.

Exum has played in just 149 games since he was drafted fifth in 2014.

''He made a choice that he was going to attack it," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

"There's been a determination - not just to rehabilitate his shoulder, but also to stay connected mentally and stay a part of the group is something that he's (done).

"It would be easy to disconnect and become detached and wallow in your misery and he just didn't do that."

