Simmons equals NBA legends with historic feat

Ben Simmons has notched an incredible NBA milestone only ever achieved by Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson before him.

On Thursday, the Aussie sensation became just the third player in NBA history to collect 1000 points, 500 assists and 500 rebounds in their rookie season.

Dishing an assist to Robert Covington, Simmons reached the mark midway through the second quarter of his 66th match for the Philadelphia 76ers, continuing his remarkable season.

Robertson needed only 61 games to reach the mark in 1960-61 while Johnson achieved the feat in his debut season in 1979-80.

Simmons later achieved a second piece of history in the same game, notching his eighth career triple double.

He finished with 13 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the 76ers won 118-110.

It moved him into second on the list of triple doubles in a rookie season, past Johnson's mark of seven.

Robertson holds the record at 26.

Most triple doubles for rookie in NBA history 💪🏻



26 Oscar Robertson

8 Ben Simmons

7 Magic Johnson#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/3jBA8T9Lmz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 16, 2018

@BenSimmons25 with his 8th Triple Double in 2nd in 2 games. Give him #ROTY now! — Jason Soultan (@JasonSoultan) March 16, 2018

Being second to Oscar in anything is like being first though. Legendary effort by Ben. — Hendooooo (@HendoHoops) March 16, 2018

Awesome moment for @BenSimmons25 who moves to second outright all-time in triple doubles for rookies in an #NBA season. Earns his eighth of the 2017-18 season with his 10th rebound against the New York Knicks. — Alexander Grant (@AlexGrantOz) March 16, 2018

Elsewhere in the 76ers' victory, Joel Embiid had 29 points and 10 rebounds and Dario Saric had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Philadelphia had all five starters in double figures.

The Knicks, who squandered an eight-point lead to lose their ninth straight and for the 17th time in 18 games, were well ahead with 7:05 remaining.

But the 76ers hit back-to-back 3-pointers with 3:23 left to take a two-point lead.

Meanwhile, another Australian young gun Dante Exum returned from injury to make his season debut for Utah against the Phoenix Suns.

Entering with a minute left on the clock in the first, the 22-year-old was on the scoreboard early when making his second free throw.

He hadn't played since injuring his left shoulder in a pre-season match against the Suns in October.

Houston extended its home-court winning streak to 13 games when Eric Gordon and Clint Capela carried the load during a decisive third-quarter run helped claim a 101-96 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

Antonio Blakeney made two of his three free throws with just 1.8 seconds on the clock to get Chicago over the line 111-110 against Memphis.