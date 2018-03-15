A young basketball player's shocking act of poor sportsmanship went viral over the weekend. The aftermath did not.

The aftermath of 'dirtiest play in basketball history'

You've probably seen the above video from America: a breakaway dunk that turned scary when a player from Centralia High School shoved a player from Hanover as he was going up for the basket.

The dunker, Thomas Atkins, went flying into the stanchion out of bounds and crumpled to the hardwood.

An intentional foul was called on Centralia’s Nathan Rempe, but within hours the shove had become the outrage of the day.

Why not a flagrant? Why not an ejection? ESPN’s Jay Williams tweeted, “Are you kidding me? If that was my teammate & I saw that, we are running off the bench. No question.”

Even Dwyane Wade chimed in: “S— happens in competition but this kid walking away after pushing him and seeing how he fell was just heartless.”

The anger from elsewhere deepened as details emerged: Rempe stayed in the game – a playoff loss – and he played in the third-place game the next day after starting on the bench. A statement from higher-ups didn’t help much.

“The coaching staff handled the situation appropriately,” Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) director Gary Musselman said. “The school would need to deal and did deal with the situation with the young man.”

The social media reaction was as extreme as you would imagine, as both Rempe and his coach got harangued.

Easily dirtiest play I’ve ever seen. Hopefully Nathan Rempe gets extreme punishment because that was a cheap shot. Also the fact that he didn’t get kicked out and his coach left him in is pathetic. Centralia needs to fire their coach for crap like that. https://t.co/fHAkV3VOE3 — Spencer Rieschick (@Rieschis) March 10, 2018

Nathan Rempe, should not be eligible to play D1, D2, nor JUCCO sports. Centralia's athletic department, school and district should be sued, since his actions were both condoned and rewarded, by not imposing any punishment for such flagrant unsportsmanlike action. — Tariq Amir al Sayeed (@t_sayeed) March 11, 2018

Horrible officiating -- centralia's Nathan Rempe should've ejected for flagrant foul

In basketball, a flagrant foul is a personal foul that involves excessive or violent contact that could injure the fouled player. ... — Jim Misunas (@jimmisunas) March 10, 2018

One of the Dirtiest plays I think I’ve ever seen in Basketball pic.twitter.com/B43hLFdF1O — Trey Wallace (@TreyW_SEC) March 10, 2018

A dunk gone wrong? More like attempted murder — Patrick Simpson (@_PatrickSimpson) March 10, 2018

That's one of the dirtiest moves I've ever seen in a basketball game. — Calder Hill (@lliHredlaC) March 10, 2018

Dunk gone wrong or tweet gone wrong Darren? That's the most egregious high school foul I've ever seen — AJK (@AKFBA) March 10, 2018

Wrong, pure assault!!!!!😤😤😤 — Jermaine Burns (@jermaineburns) March 10, 2018

But as all that spiraled online, the people involved decided to meet in person and iron it out.

“One father and his son met the other father and his son and gave apologies,” KSHSAA assistant executive director Francine Martin told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday.

Hanover coach Kim Lohse told Yahoo Sports the meeting happened between the third-place game and the title game on the day after the shove.

“Both players met,” he said. “Apologies were handed out and accepted by pretty much everybody. Their A.D. came to me and Thomas, and we discussed it.”

Martin was not at the game on Friday, but it wasn’t long before she heard about what happened.

She was “very upset” when she saw the video, and worried about Atkins (who returned to the game), but those who were in the gym told her it didn’t look as bad in real time as the cameras showed.

“If you have heard or seen anything on Twitter in the last few days,” Atkins tweeted on Sunday, “then you would know that there was an incident where me and another athlete had an accident. Everything blew up and now it’s out of hand. That kid later apologised to me and we shook hands, all is well between us.”

Martin said the in-person meeting de-escalated the situation, and it helped that the schools and their players are familiar with each other. Centralia and Hanover are roughly in between Wichita and Omaha, Nebraska.

“They are only 50 miles apart,” Martin said, “so the schools’ teams will see each other in the spring.”

Reached by phone on Tuesday, Centralia principal Larry Glatczak echoed what Martin said: “Both teams and schools have talked and resolved the issue internally and we are ready to move forward.”

Martin said Rempe has been disciplined by his school, though she declined to say how or to what extent.

Sometimes social media sheds needed light on a situation where injustice is covered up or ignored. Sometimes, though, it really serves no good purpose at all. Atkins wasn’t seriously injured, Rempe apologised, and discipline was doled out.

Should the referees have handed out a flagrant and possibly an ejection? Lohse says probably so. The shove was excessive and punishment-worthy. But was it violent? No.

It’s not like Rempe stood over him and taunted him. He curled around with his back to his opponent even before Atkins landed. (The Hanover cheerleaders leapt up to celebrate the score.)

Atkins is known in the region as a high-flying dunk artist and he had a lot of momentum when he took off. What Rempe did was unwise and potentially dangerous, but context matters.

Social media doesn’t do context too well. And it doesn’t do behind-the-scenes well either.

“We’re just two small schools in Kansas,” Lohse says, “trying to move on.”

Not an unreasonable request.

