Simmons ties Magic Johnson record in 76ers loss

Ben Simmons had 10 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to tie Magic Johnson at seven for the second most triple-doubles by a rookie in an NBA season.

Oscar Robertson holds the record at 26.

Australian Simmons was only four of 10 from the field but made both his free throws.

Joel Embiid had a game high 29 points, which included two monster dunks later in the game for the 76ers.

However, those performances were not enough as the Indiana Pacers recorded a 101-98 road win to maintain their grip on third in the eastern conference.

Myles Turner scored 25 points, including two clutch free throws with 21.5 seconds remaining for the Pacers, while J.J. Redick and Embiid both missed late three-pointers to tie the game.

Philadelphia are sixth in the eat at 36-30.

While Simmons tasted defeat his Australian counterparts Patty Mills and Joe Ingles made solid contributions in wins for the San Anonio Spurs and Utah Jazz respectively.

San Antonio routed the hapless Orlando Magic 108-72 with Mills chipping in with 13 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points in three quarters before being rested as another four Spurs scored in double figures.

Ingles had 17 points as the Utah Jazz rolled the Detroit Pistons 110-79 to make it 19 wins from their past 21 games.

Rudy Gobert had a game high 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Jazz, who are locked in a battle with the Spurs and a number of other teams for a play-offs berth in the west.

Russell Westbrook scored 32 points, recorded a milestone triple-double and led the Oklahoma City Thunder to their fourth-straight win, 119-107 over the Atlanta Hawks.

Jonas Valanciunas, with 26 points and 14 rebounds, carried eastern the conference-leading Toronto Raptors to their ninth win in a row, a 116-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Big man Anthony Davis had 31 points and 14 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 119-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a season-high 37 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 116-111 victory at the Washington Wizards.

Meanwhile LeBron James had 28 points as part of his 14th triple-double of the season, and Kyle Korver scored 22 points in his first start since March 4, 2017, as visiting Cleveland blew past Phoenix 129-107.

James amassed 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and he made 13 of 15 free throw attempts as the Cavaliers broke a two-game losing streak.

TJ Warren had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Josh Jackson had 19 points and Devin Booker had 17 points and six assists for the Suns

Elsewhere, the Lakers downed Denver 112-103, the Los Angeles Clippers retained their place in a play-offs spot with a 112-106 win over the Chicago Bulls while the Dallas Mavericks defeated the New York Knicks 110-97.