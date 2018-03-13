NBA-leading Rockets down San Antonio

James Harden returned from a brief injury hiatus and scored a game-high 28 points as the Houston Rockets beat the undermanned San Antonio Spurs 109-93 in the NBA.

James Harden was dominant in the paint against San Antonio in Houston's NBA win.

Although he made just two of 11 three-pointers, Harden compensated by shooting 14-for-14 from the free-throw line.

The win lifted Houston two games ahead of the Golden State Warriors in the pursuit of home-court advantage throughout the western conference playoffs.

Chris Paul totalled 18 points and nine assists for the Rockets.

San Antonio have lost 11 of their past 14 games to drop to 37-30, in tie with the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets and a battle for eighth spot.

The Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard (right quad), LaMarcus Aldridge (right knee), and Manu Ginobili (rest).

Russell Westbrook notched his 99th career triple-double to help the Oklahoma City Thunder register a 106-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The reigning NBA MVP had 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and is poised to joined Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) in the triple-double century club.

Paul George and Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points apiece as the Thunder's big three shone to consolidate fourth place in the west.

Bogdan Bogdanovic recorded 19 points and eight rebounds for the lowly Kings.

Khris Middleton's 24 points led seven players in double figures as the Milwaukee Bucks handed the Memphis Grizzlies their 18th-straight loss, a 121-103 decision.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 20 points, six rebounds and four assists despite playing just 27 minutes because of foul trouble.

Brandon Jennings came off the bench to score 16 points in his first game back after signing a 10-day contract with the team that drafted him in 2009.

The result boosted Milwaukee to 36-31, tying them with Miami for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Marc Gasol tallied 17 points for Memphis, who own the NBA's worst record at 18-49.

And Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic led the way as the Portland Trail Blazers disposed of the Miami Heat 115-99.

Miami was without starting center Hassan Whiteside (hip) and sixth man Dwyane Wade (hamstring).

Five Blazers scored in double figures, including CJ McCollum with 17 points, Evan Turner with 13 and Zach Collins with 10.