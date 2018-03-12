36ers have ingredients to win NBL: Wright

Adelaide 36ers coach Joey Wright says a four-game losing streak to Melbourne United is irrelevant to the looming NBL grand final series between the clubs.

36ers coach Joey Wright says they have the game plan to beat Melbourne in the grand final series.

And Wright is adamant his team has all the ingredients to topple Melbourne in the best-of-five grand final series.

Wright says Adelaide were below their collective best in all four losses to Melbourne, who host the grand final series opener on Friday night.

"They haven't seen us at our best," Wright said on Monday.

"And we probably haven't seen them as good as they're playing now as well, they're on a pretty good run.

"We're playing some good basketball. They're playing some good basketball.

"I don't think that what has happened in the regular season will matter much."

Wright felt no need to tinker with Adelaide's style in the grand final series.

"There won't be any tricks," he said.

"We got everything covered.

"We got our on-court stuff covered, we got our off-court stuff covered, so we definitely have the ingredients to win.

"We can attack the inside and outside, we play good defence - we have all the qualities.

"But Melbourne does too."

Both clubs won consecutive semi-finals to secure grand final berths in a series featuring the best teams of the regular season - Melbourne finished top, Adelaide second.

"We have had a buzz all year - we had a great buzz around the stadium all year," Wright said.

"A lot of smiles, a lot of jokes, and just had a really good time this year - and I think that has probably translated into on-court success."

Adelaide started the season slowly before gathering steam when Wright was able to field his preferred starting line-up.

"Early on, we were missing a lot of players, we were bringing players in and out," he said.

"And once we had a consistent line-up, we won our last 11 of 13 with the same starting group.

"But we needed to gel, to get guys together, and once we did that we were ready to go."