Warriors lose Curry but still beat Spurs

Stephen Curry's troublesome right ankle has flared up again, forcing him off the court very early in Golden State's 110-107 win over San Antonio.

Curry was injured on the Warriors' sixth possession of the game. He stepped on DeJounte Murray's foot after getting fouled on a layup attempt, twisting his ankle.

Curry was able to shoot the two free throws, but immediately left the court at the 9:38 mark of the first period and never returned.

The Warriors announced he will not play on Friday at Portland.

Durant finished with a game-high 37 points for the Warriors, who beat the Spurs for the third straight time this season and fourth straight time overall.

Australian Patty Mills contributed just eight points and two rebounds for the Spurs, who next face Oklahoma City.

In other games, Boston has officially sealed a plyoff berth with a 117-109 win over Minnesota.

Australian-born Kyrie Irving had 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Al Horford added 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Celtics.

Boston's Jaylen Brown had to be taken to the hospital after appearing to suffer a concussion when he fell heavily to the ground while attempting a slam dunk.

Center Hassan Whiteside scored 26 points and Miami's defence held Australian superstar Ben Simmons in check in the Heat's 108-99 win over Philadelphia.

Dwyane Wade had 16 points and Josh Richardson had 13 for the Heat, who moved a half-game in front of Milwaukee and into seventh in the Eastern Conference's playoff race.

Simmons had a quiet night by his lofty standards, scoring only ten points.

Russell Westbrook flirted with his 19th triple-double for the season, finishing with a team-high 27 points, eight rebounds and a game-high nine assists, as the Thunder snapped a two-game losing streak with a dominating 115-87 win over Phoenix.

Devin Booker poured in a game-high 30 points for the Suns, who lost their fourth in a row.

And Allen Crabbe scored 29 points as the visiting Brooklyn Nets snapped a 10-game road losing streak and beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-111.